Did Madison LeCroy Cause Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Split? Here’s What We Know

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were on top of the world. They shared an adorable, blended family and loved to show off their four kids. And in terms of her career, J.Lo has been on a high—from the 2019 Oscars and the 2020 Super Bowl to the 2021 Inauguration.

After the pair got engaged in 2019, it seemed like their love story was only just beginning. He even proved to be the perfect Instagram hubby at her movie premieres!

Yet, sources confirmed to E! News on Friday, March 12, that Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, are calling it quits. So, what went wrong?

We know what you're wondering: Did those cheating rumors about Madison LeCroy play a role in all this? It turns out that a source tells E! News the split is "definitely" not because of Madison. Here's what we know.

Recall back in January, a preview of the Southern Charm reunion showed Craig Conover accusing Madison of being a "f--king home-wrecker." Craig claimed Madison cheated on his pal, Austen Kroll, by having an affair with a married pro baseball player.