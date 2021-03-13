Spring Forward with These 12 Super Fun Outdoor Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Daylight saving time is here!
While you're setting your clocks forward an hour, it's time to think about all the ways you can make the most out of the extra daylight. And after a cold winter and extra time at home, we're eager to get outside and have some fun!
From durable bikes and running trackers to gardening sets and outdoor games for the whole family, we've rounded up 12 super fun outdoor products that will make your spring and summer days even brighter.
For our complete Daylight Saving Time guide, scroll below!
Impala Rollerskates Quad Skate
We're obsessed with Impala Rollerskates! You'll look so stylish when you're tearing up the boardwalk or roller rink.
Liberty Imports Water Balloon Pumping Station with 500 Water Balloons and Water Pump
Water balloon fight, anyone? In addition to 500 water balloons, this set includes a pump that has 3 functions and can be used to fill balloons with water or air.
DIY Seed Ball Kit
Assembled in Chicago, Illinois, these kits have everything you need to make 20 nutrient-rich, ready-to-plant seed balls that will yield delicious vegetables in your garden. Just roll the seeds into a ball, plant and water the, and watch them grow.
Spikeball Rookie Kit
Bring the beloved game to the beach and park or set it up in your backyard for endless fun!
Sunflora Picnic Backpack Set for 4 People
With warmer days ahead and extra daylight, take dinner outside with this nifty picnic backpack. The set includes 4 sets of stainless steel flatware, napkins, plates, plastic wine glasses and cutting board. Plus, there's a detachable waterproof pouch and insulated bottle holder.
Flybar Foam Master Pogo Stick For Kids Boys & Girls
With a foam covered metal frame and enclosed spring, the Flybar Foam Master Pogo Stick 2.0 will really help you spring into springtime. The pogo stick is meant for kids ages 9 and up, and weight ranges from 80-160 pounds.
ON Cloudswift Running Shoe
Now that you can hopefully get off work with the sun still out, nightly runs will be so much nicer! So, why not treat yourself to some new kicks!
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch
And now that you have a fresh pair of running shoes, don't forget to log your accomplishments with the Garmin Forerunner! The high-tech watch features wrist-based heart rate monitors, built-in GPS to track how far, how fast and where you run, and training tools such as intervals and audio.
Franklin Sports Half Court Size Pickleball Set
Everyone is picking up pickleball as a hobby, so why don't you give it a try! This set includes a half-court size net, two wooden paddles and two USA Pickleball-approved balls. And you can also use the net for other games like badminton!
Retrospec Chatham Women's Beach Cruiser
When we think of long summer days, we automatically think of bike rides with loved ones. And Retrospec offers some pretty cute and sturdy bikes for the whole family!
13-Piece Heavy Duty Aluminum Gardening Tools Kit
Ground yourself by spending more time in your garden! This adorable set has everything you need to plant and harvest the most delicious veggies and beautiful plants.
Outdoor Products Daytrip Trail Backpack
Happy trails! This backpack is hydration compatible with 2 or 3-liter water reservoirs (not included), and features plenty of pockets to fit all of your hiking necessities.