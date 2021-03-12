Devon Windsor's Pregnancy Shows the Victoria's Secret Baby Boom Is Real

Watch : Devon Windsor Talks "Model Squad" Drama & Engagement

The Victoria's Secret baby boom continues.

Devon Windsor, who's walked the runway in six of the lingerie brand's fashion shows since 2013, is pregnant with her and Johnny Dex Barbara's first child. The 27-year-old St. Louis, MO-born model announced the news on her Instagram page on Friday, March 12, alongside photos of herself showcasing her bare baby bump and holding a roll of first trimester sonograms while standing next to her husband, who she married in November 2019.

"Mom & Dad," she wrote. "I'm pregnant [angel baby emoji]!! Johnny and I are so excited to finally share the news with you guys! I have dreamt of being a mama my whole life. We are so grateful for this little angel in my belly, and are so excited for this new chapter in our lives!"

She added, "Sending extra love and light to the mamas out there who are trying to conceive. I am hopeful your miracles are around the corner!"

Fellow Victoria's Secret model Gigi Hadid, who last year became a first-time mom, commented, "So happy for you dev !!!"

Gigi, 25, and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, last September.