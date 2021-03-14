2021 Grammys

Chef Zac Young's Famous PieCaken Is Back for Passover

A Piecaken for Passover?! Why not!

Most people don't expect to eat cake during Passover since leavened foods are not permitted. But, there's no need to fret if you're craving something sweet. Chef Zac Young has come up with the perfect Passover-approved dessert. He brought back his famous Piecaken, which is a pie/cake mashup, with some special modifications for the holiday.

The PassCaken is a matzo-crusted coconut macaroon pie and topped with a flourless chocolate cake and some raspberry mousse. That's not all though, his creation is garnished with a gilded chocolate and sea salt matzo crumble. He even rebranded the special dessert as a PassCaken!

Zac's original Thanksgiving PieCaken first went viral in 2015 and has been featured in Oprah Winfrey's O-List, CNN, The New York Times, and Bon Appetit. As Kelly Ripa said, "This is pretty much the greatest thing that has happened to me, besides the birth of my children." 

Now, the PassCaken is available for nationwide shipping from Goldbelly! If want to eat the PassCaken after Passover, order some extra because it ships frozen and can stay in the freezer for up to three months.

Just 15 Pie Baking Essentials for Pi Day

The PassCaken

The PassCaken combines all of the best Passover-approved desserts: a matzo-crusted coconut macaroon pie, flourless chocolate cake and raspberry mousse garnished with gilded chocolate and sea salt matzo crumble! One PassCaken serves 12-16 people.

$99
Goldbelly

Now that you're hungry, celebrate Pi Day with 30% off pies from Goldbelly.

Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List