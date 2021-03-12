BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together
Watch Shawn Johnson's Baby Girl Nail the Balance Beam on Her First Try

Shawn Johnson's daughter, Drew East, is following in her mom's footsteps by taking on her first balance beam routine (at the tender age of 17 months!). See her parents' reactions below.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree—nor does it tumble, flip and cartwheel, for that matter. 

Shawn Johnson revealed her 17-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel East, is taking after mom in a big way. The former pro gymnastic shared a video on Friday, March 12, of her little one absolutely killing it on the balance beam.

"Babies first time on a balance beam," Shawn wrong along the video, which showed Drew walking across the balance beam with barely any help from mom, who trailed behind her with her hands out, ready to catch her daughter if need be. 

The Olympian-in-the-making earned her parents' approval for her debut routine. Her dad, Andrew East, was heard behind the camera saying, "That was pretty good." Shawn added, "That was good." Practically a 10! 

In her caption, the Olympic gold medalist joked that Drew "went straight for the foam pit" after hopping off the beam at the play center. 

There's still plenty of time for at-home gymnastics training to hone her craft. Drew has been working on her baby gymnastics skills since February 2020, when she was just 3 months old. At the time, Shawn helped Drew (aka "Roo") do her first flip on the beach in Miami.

In January 2021, Shawn revealed she's growing her family to four. "Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast," she shared on social media. The pregnant athlete posted a pic of her and Andrew kissing, as she cradled her bump.

Later that month, Shawn told E! News she wanted to make sure Drew had a sibling close in age, but they didn't anticipate getting pregnant so soon. 

"We said we would start trying around a year, thinking it would take at least a year," Shawn recalled. "So this was a shock. We did not think it would happen this fast or we would be dealing with this this soon."

Even if it was surprising, the couple is thrilled to be expecting another child.

"We kinda just have the mindset of we are people who love our sleep and love our routine and love just having some stability in life," the 29 year old said. "And we're like, why not just knock this out and go through it all right now instead of getting comfortable and then going through it again?" 

As for little Roo, Shawn recently wrote on Instagram, professing, "She's going to be the best big sister ever!" 

And if you want proof that we're going to see her at the 2036 Olympics, watch the video above.

