See Katy Perry Bring Out Her Mom Moves in Heartwarming American Idol "Momtage"

Watch : Katy Perry Shows Off Her Mommy Moo-ves

Katy Perry's motherhood update is sure to make you "Smile."

In this exclusive clip from Sunday, March 14's all-new American Idol, Katy sounds off on how she's changed since becoming a mom. In fact, in the sneak peek above, the "Daisies" singer reveals that even her wardrobe has changed to help with her mommy duties.

Now, we aren't saying that Katy's signature style is different, there's just a few new additions. "If I need to feed, I'm ready to go," the pop star declares while pulling down a breastfeeding friendly flap on her epic cow-print ensemble.

In a heartwarming "momtage," Katy informs her male co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan that "it's a full-time job being a mom." As she continues, the mother of one laments that she doesn't "have the energy" she used to.

The "Dark Horse" artist and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020.