Hilary Duff's "Memorable" Baby Shower Is Exactly What Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff is feeling the love from her closest girlfriends.

Before welcoming another child with husband Matthew Koma, the Lizzie McGuire star was treated to a surprise baby shower in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram posted on Thursday, March 12, Hilary gave thanks to her gal pals for planning "the most special day."

"I seriously wasn't planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing," the expectant mom wrote online. "I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven't been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women."

Hilary added, "Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy s--t I'm having a third child...send help!"