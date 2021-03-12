E!'s Erin Lim Dishes on Her Secret Wedding: See All the Romantic Ceremony Pics

Watch : Erin Lim Secretly Tied the Knot Back in January!

They do!

On Friday, March 12's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Erin Lim and husband Joshua Rhodes stopped by to dish about their secret nuptials. As E! News exclusively reported, the pair quietly tied the knot on Jan. 21 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family.

And, as The Rundown host shared with Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, she has subtly confirmed her nuptials for the last two months. "I've been wearing my little wedding band like, underneath my engagement ring for two months now," the E! personality shared. "We did it in January and we just decided…When did we decide? Over the holidays that we wanted to do it the start of the year."

Per Joshua, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic inspired them to have a small ceremony. He explained, "With the pandemic, it was kind of like, we don't know when we're going to get everyone together. We just wanted to do something special with the fam."

As a way to "start their lives" and "start the new year off right," Erin said they had a "really small" ceremony in an extra special location. "It was in my parents' backyard where we got engaged," she dished. "And it was just our immediate families and Josh's dad married us."