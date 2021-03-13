The Inside Story of Beyoncé's "Black Parade," the Most Nominated Song at the 2021 Grammys

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

As Beyoncé told fans on June 19, 2020, "'BLACK PARADE' celebrates you, your voice and your joy." And on Sunday, the celebration will continue at the 2021 Grammys.

Since its release on Juneteenth, the song has served not only as an anthem, but also as a charity single with proceeds going to the BeyGOOD Black Business Impact Fund. "I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle," she wrote on Instagram after announcing the song's release. "Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."

It became the singer's 40th top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and now it's the most-nominated track at the 2021 Grammys, earning nods for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song—making Beyoncé the leader of the nominee pool this year with nine nominations total.

The song's success and reception amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement was, as one of the single's songwriters Rickie "Caso" Tice put it to E! News, "kind of unreal."

"To not be able to see the real-life response, only online was kind of strange, but it was still so powerful that it touched so many people," Caso exclusively told E!. "It was definitely like a light that I know we personally needed, but I think the whole world needed, especially at that time."