Maurizio Gucci's Ex Patrizia Reggiani Slams Lady Gaga Over House of Gucci Role

Che scandalo!

Well, it's not a full-fledged scandal yet, but drama is brewing after Patrizia Reggiani made it clear she's not too happy with Lady Gaga. If you're not up to date on Mother Monster's latest movie role, let's recap. Gaga recently began filming for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, which will chronicle Maurizio Gucci's murder and aftermath. In 1998, Reggiani, his ex-wife, was sentenced to prison for ordering his killing. The Oscar winner is set to play Reggiani while Adam Driver will portray Gucci, a former head of the Gucci fashion house.

Now, Reggiani has a bone to pick with Gaga, who has allegedly not met with her. "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," Reggiani told ANSA, an Italian wire service. Reggiani noted it's not a money-related question as she "won't get a cent from the film." As Italy's so-called "Black Widow" put it, "It is a question of good sense and respect." E! News has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.