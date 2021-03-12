Selena Gomez Sets the Record Straight on Aaron Dominguez Romance Rumors

Watch : Selena Gomez's Costar Reacts to "Stay Away" Troll Message

Selena Gomez is so sick of those same old rumors.

The superstar singer, who was linked to co-star Aaron Dominguez in February, is setting the record straight on any romance speculation. As fans may recall, the duo raised eyebrows after they were photographed filming a scene together for their new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, in New York. Soon after, Dominguez was targeted by trolls. One social media user, for instance, told him to "stay the f--k away from Selena" while another seemed to reference her ex Justin Bieber, writing, "Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade."

So what does Gomez think of the speculation?

"We had just started working together," Gomez recalled during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don't want to date me!' I think people only care because I'm young, and the older I get the less they'll care. For now it's a part of the job that I don't really like."

She also appeared to address where the two stand by noting, "I'm actually grateful that I'm not involved with anyone right now."