Selena Gomez Sets the Record Straight on Aaron Dominguez Romance Rumors

Selena Gomez is so sick of those same old rumors.
The superstar singer, who was linked to co-star Aaron Dominguez in February, is setting the record straight on any romance speculation. As fans may recall, the duo raised eyebrows after they were photographed filming a scene together for their new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, in New York. Soon after, Dominguez was targeted by trolls. One social media user, for instance, told him to "stay the f--k away from Selena" while another seemed to reference her ex Justin Bieber, writing, "Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade."
So what does Gomez think of the speculation?
"We had just started working together," Gomez recalled during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don't want to date me!' I think people only care because I'm young, and the older I get the less they'll care. For now it's a part of the job that I don't really like."
She also appeared to address where the two stand by noting, "I'm actually grateful that I'm not involved with anyone right now."
Gomez has been trailed by the paparazzi during the filming of the show and at one point flipped off a photographer.
"Somebody was being disrespectful. And I don't do well with that," she told the newspaper, later adding, "Look, I am a very modest person, until you disrespect people. Maybe [it wasn't] my best moment, but a girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do. And I felt very OK with being like....‘Don't talk to people that way!'"
Gomez stars in the series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. According to Hulu, the show follows "three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one" after a murder occurs in their apartment building.
"I can barely get through a tape," she said, "because they're making me laugh the entire time."
It's certainly been a busy time for Gomez. In addition to working on Only Murders in the Building, she's recently launched her own makeup line Rare Beauty and starred on her own cooking show Selena + Chef. She's also getting ready to debut her first Spanish-language EP Revelación.
The new music comes 14 months after Gomez released Rare, her first album in five years. In 2015, Gomez shared she was diagnosed with lupus. She underwent chemotherapy and had a kidney transplant in 2017. She also spoke about her battle with anxiety and depression.
"I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place."
Now, as she enters new chapters of her career and journey, Gomez continues to look forward to the future. "I don't have all the answers. There's no moment when I'm like, ‘OK, guys, I'm healed from everything!'" she told the Los Angeles Times. "It'll always be a roller coaster. I'm just figuring out what track I want to be on."