Piers Morgan Demands Apology From The Talk "Bullies" After Meghan Markle Debate

Piers Morgan wants The Talk to apologize after the hosts' recent discussion on his Meghan Markle comments.

The 55-year-old anchor took to Twitter on March 12 to respond to an apology Sharon Osbourne tweeted for defending him on a recent episode of the CBS show.

"Sharon's been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don't believe Meghan Markle's bullsh*t," Piers wrote. "This is where we've reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME."

Piers came under fire for his comments during a March 8 episode of Good Morning Britain. The hosts had been talking about Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the Duchess of Sussex shared there was a time before she stepped back as a senior member of the royal family when she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and that she was told she "couldn't" get help because it "wouldn't be good for the institution."

"OK, again, let's have the names. Who did you go to? What did they say to you?" Piers said. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says Meghan Markle."