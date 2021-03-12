Piers Morgan Demands Apology From The Talk "Bullies" After Meghan Markle Debate

Piers Morgan wants The Talk to apologize after the hosts' recent discussion on his Meghan Markle comments.
The 55-year-old anchor took to Twitter on March 12 to respond to an apology Sharon Osbourne tweeted for defending him on a recent episode of the CBS show.
"Sharon's been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don't believe Meghan Markle's bullsh*t," Piers wrote. "This is where we've reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME."
Piers came under fire for his comments during a March 8 episode of Good Morning Britain. The hosts had been talking about Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the Duchess of Sussex shared there was a time before she stepped back as a senior member of the royal family when she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and that she was told she "couldn't" get help because it "wouldn't be good for the institution."
"OK, again, let's have the names. Who did you go to? What did they say to you?" Piers said. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says Meghan Markle."
On March 9, ITV confirmed Piers left the show and Sharon expressed her support for him. "@PiersMorgan I am with you," she tweeted. "I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth."
The 68-year-old host then continued to defend Piers during the March 10 episode of The Talk.
"I just wanted to let everyone that watches our show know that because I supported my friend with his freedom of speech and what he felt about the interview of Meghan and Harry, I know he has a right to say what he feels on the interview as we have a right to say and everybody has a right to say what they feel with freedom of speech," she said. "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No, because it's his opinion; it's not my opinion. But why is it that because I supported a longtime friend and work colleague of mine for years, that everybody goes, 'If you support him, you must be racist because he's racist'? Now, I support him for his freedom of speech and he's my friend. I'm not racist, neither is Piers racist."
Sheryl Underwood then asked Sharon to explain her stance, questioning, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears that you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"
As the conversation continued, Sharon asked for clarification. "You tell me where you have heard him say—educate me, tell me—when you have heard him say racist things," she said. "Educate me! Tell me!"
Sheryl then explained. "It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implications and the reaction to it—to not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist," she said. "But right now, I'm talking to a woman who I believe is my friend. And I don't want anybody here to watch this and say we're attacking you for being racist."
Sharon replied, "I think it's too late. I think that seed's already sewn."
In the early hours of March 12, Sharon took to Twitter to address her comments. "I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the Black community & I have deep respect & love for the Black community," she wrote in part of her statement. "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry."
Sharon went on to say she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" and allowed her "fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."
"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast," she continued. "I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better. Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying."
She also said she "should have been more specific about that" in her tweet. "I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction," she concluded. "I hope we can collectively continue to learn from each other & from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth & change. The community on this platform means a lot to me. I hope we can all hold each other up with accountability, compassion & love during this powerful time of paving the way for so much needed change."