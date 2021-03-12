Stargate SG-1's Cliff Simon Dead at 58 After Kiteboarding Accident

Cliff Simon, known for his role as Ba'al on Stargate SG-1, has passed away at the age of 58.

The actor's wife, Colette Simon, confirmed his death in message on his Facebook. "It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, passed away at 12:30pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021," she began. "He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident."

"He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba'al, from Stargate SG-1. But as he said, 'acting is what I do, it's only a part of who I am,'" Colette noted. "And he was SO much more - a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author. There is a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives. He was an amazing and much loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend."