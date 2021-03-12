iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Spills Details of "Hellish" Acting Career and Battles With Her Own Team

Watch : Jennette McCurdy Quits Acting, Embarrassed By Past Roles

Jennette McCurdy is sharing more about struggles during the height of her iCarly fame and why people around her tried to vehemently discourage her from switching careers.

During the Wednesday, March 10 episode of her Empty Inside podcast, the former Nickelodeon mainstay gave new details about her decision to pursue a new path away from Hollywood stardom. The 28-year-old star previously confirmed in an episode last month that she quit acting a few years back and will not join Miranda Cosgrove and other alums for the iCarly revival.

"I was a famous 19-year-old and making a bunch of money, and I felt like I had everything at my fingertips," Jennette said in the latest episode. "But I was deeply unhappy, and I actually really resented my life because I didn't like the projects that I was a part of."

She explained that even though she realized her shows were an important part of many people's childhoods, this didn't make the process more enjoyable.