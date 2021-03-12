Why New Mom Mandy Moore Felt Like She Was On Acid During Childbirth

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

We all know love is a drug, but Mandy Moore says giving birth is like taking acid.

The This is Us star is opening up about her groovy birth experience after welcoming her first son, August Harrison Goldsmith, into the world, as she announced on Feb. 23.

She used the funky metaphor to summarize the experience on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, saying, "It's like you're on this trip. You're on this like acid trip or something. Like, I was in my own head, doing my own thing. I could hear people—I could hear suggestions and sometimes agree with them."

Mama Mandy continued, "Ultimately, it was such an insular experience, which sounds silly that I guess I didn't really imagine it. I felt like it was going to be somewhat more participatory with other people, that I would see their faces and be awake and alert and like, listen to their suggestions."

She said her eyes were closed during the birth process, "and I was on my own. It was my own narrative, my own story."