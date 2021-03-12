Meghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Granger Smith and Wife Amber Expecting Baby After Accidental Drowning of Son River

After the death of their son River in June 2019, country singer Granger Smith and wife Amber announced on March 11 that they are expecting a baby.

Granger Smith and wife Amber are celebrating the newest addition to their family after experiencing unimaginable heartbreak. 

The 41-year-old country singer and his spouse, 39, both took to Instagram on Thursday, March 11 to announce they are expecting a baby boy in August 2021.

The news comes 21 months after the couple's 3-year-old son River died in a tragic drowning accident in June 2019. The couple also share 7-year-old son Lincoln and 9-year-old daughter London.

"We're pregnant," Granger wrote on March 11. "I don't have many words for this video. Life isn't perfect. Sometimes it's beat up and broken but it's NEVER hopeless. God promises that."

He continued, "Our story isn't finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God's glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August."

Amber posted in part, "Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God."

She included a message to their late son by sharing, "Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring [you're] big, little legacy until we come home to you."

In May 2020, 11 month after the tragic loss of their son, Amber posted an Instagram tribute to the boy. "Life is unpredictable," she wrote. "Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Life can change in an instant."

