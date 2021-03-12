Elizabeth Chambers "Found Evidence" Armie Hammer Had an Affair With His Co-Star

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Before filing to divorce disgraced actor Armie Hammer last summer, Elizabeth Chambers allegedly found evidence that he had an affair with a co-star, according to a new exposé by Vanity Fair.

In February, a source close to Chambers told E! News that Hammer first told her a couple years ago that he was unfaithful and admitted it was not a one-time thing. The insider said he was apologetic and they started couples therapy to try to save their marriage of 10 years.

On Thursday, March 11, a friend close to Chambers confirmed to Vanity Fair that Hammer confessed to cheating on her soon after their son, Ford, was born in January 2017.

VF wrote, "Years later, this friend says, Elizabeth found evidence of an affair Armie was having with a costar."

