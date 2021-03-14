JLo & ARodMeghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kaia Gerber and Lea Michele debuted new 'dos, while an MTV reality star opened up about her health journey.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 14, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairWeight LossCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Celebs were changing more than just their clocks this week. 

With spring just around the corner, stars like Lea Michele and Kaia Gerber paid a visit to their hairstylists to receive fresh new chops for the upcoming season. While the Glee star went shorter, the supermodel went for a lighter hue. 

And should you be in need of some inspiration when it comes to keeping up with your wellness goals right now, one Siesta Key star's post about her ongoing physical and mental transformation will be just the thing you need to read. 

Plus, Jennifer Garner revealed she did something for the first time in her life, while Michael B. Jordan is set to add yet another impressive achievement to his resume. Let's just say that the B stands for boss on his next movie. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Instagram/Lea Michele
Lea Michele

"Mom bob."

That was the Glee star's caption for her selfie showing off her sleek new 'do after chopping several inches from her signature brunette locks. Michele welcomed her first child, son Ever, with husband Zandy Reich in August of last year.

Stylist Tommy Buckett was responsible for the major hair change, posting the same photo on his Instagram.

"New Hair who dis??" Buckett wrote. "@leamichele The fun part about it was total trust there was no mirror at all so she really had to wait to see what her new hair was like until after I was finished. Really fun when you have someone trusting you so much!"

Instagram/Chloe Trautman
Chloe Trautman

What a difference a year can make.

The Siesta Key star took to Instagram to open up about her transformation—both physically and mentally. 

"One year later..." Trautman captioned side-by-side selfies she posted on March 10. "When you silence the negative thoughts and listen to what your true heart is telling you; absolutely nothing can hold you back. I am so proud how how far I've come physically but I am even more proud of how far I've come emotionally, mentally, and spiritually."

The MTV alum continued, "This has truly been a year of transformation. And I can't wait to share everything about my journey with all of you. The good, the bad, the ugly, and the beautiful."

Trautman, 25, revealed last summer that she had lost 30 pounds, telling US Weekly, "It's more of a lifestyle change for me. I'm just eating better, being more active and I'm happier. So that helps too."

 

Instagram
Kaia Gerber

This model is officially ready for spring.

Gerber used her Instagram Stories March 9 to show off her lightened locks, crediting celeb hairstylist Matt Rez—the "king of my world"—for the new caramel hue.

The 19-year-old's latest hair change comes after she went platinum blonde last summer and later added a pink tint.

Fabio Lovino/MGM and Universal
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga

And the countdown for House of Gucci's release can officially begin!

The "Stupid Love" singer posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of her latest movie on March 9 and the Internet went wild over her and co-star Driver's après-ski chic looks. "Signore e Signora Gucci," she simply captioned the glamourous pic. (Anyone else getting young Johnny and Moira Rose vibes from their '80s throwback outfits? Give us that Schitt's Creek prequel!)

Gaga is set portray Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed flick, while the Star Wars alum will be playing her late ex-husband, the one-time head of the iconic fashion house. 

Backgrid
Emma Watson

PSA: You may just book an appointment for a chop ASAP after seeing the Harry Potter star's shorter 'do.

Watson was spotted by photographers March 10 while out in Beverly Hills with boyfriend Leo Robinton and the 30-year-old's fans quickly noticed that she had dramatically changed her hair. 

In 2019, she was sporting darker locks and in the few 2020 sightings that followed, Watson's hair remained on the longer side. When she was more recently seen in November 2020, the star was rocking a knit hat, which concealed any possible changes to her mane. Now, the Little Women actress' bob has very visibly taken center stage in the latest snaps, skimming just above her shoulders and was a lighter hue

YouTube/Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jennifer Garner

During her March 11 appearance on Ellen, the Yes Day star revealed she got her ears pierced for the first time at the age of 48. So what took so long? It turns our her father had very strict rules about piercings when she was growing up and that fear of his disapproval carried into her adult life.

"I was afraid that my dad would still not like it and he was kind of like, 'Jennifer, I love anything you do,' so I was like, OK,'" she explained.

And Garner is very happy with the results, even if she described the piercing process as "medieval."

"I'm so thrilled by them," she gushed. "I can't believe it never occurred to me to do this. I love them."

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan

MBJ is ready for his next challenge.

The 34-year-old star will be making his directorial debut with Creed III, the third installment in the hit film franchise that is set to hit theaters on Thanksgiving 2022.

"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right," Jordan said in a statement. "Creed III is that moment—a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.

He continued, "This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."

Trending Stories

1

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

2

Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set

3

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Family Pics With Tristan Thompson

4

Meghan Markle and Her Mom Were Allegedly Barred From Getting Coffee

5

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

Latest News

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

2021 Grammys: All the History-Making Moments To Look For

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

Were These Grammy Winners Cursed by Best New Artist Title? You Decide

Everyone Who Won Big at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

iCarly Stars Reunite at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Vice President Kamala Harris Shares an Empowering Message at 2021 KCAs