Meghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meet the Couples From 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6

TLC just revealed these four couples are ready to ride off into the sunset. Find out who will be featured on season six of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

By Cydney Contreras Mar 11, 2021 10:12 PMTags
Reality TVGalleriesTLCPhotosCelebrities90 Day Fiancé
Watch: "MAFS" Baby Mama Drama, "90 Day" Love Games & More

Married life is not always sunshine and rainbows, and these couples from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are a prime example.

On Thursday, March 11, TLC announced fan favorites Angela and MichaelKalani and AsueluElizabeth and Andrei, and Tiffany and Ronald will be joining season six of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 

As per usual, this spinoff of the popular reality show will follow the trials and tribulations of the pairs after officially tying the knot. Though some seem to be a 90 Day success story, like Elizabeth and Andrei, there are other duos who seem to be struggling with maintaining a connection now that the newlywed bliss has worn off, such as Kalani and Asuelu.

But these stars are not alone! An additional three couples are set to join the cast in the coming days, so it's safe to say there's more drama ahead.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with other members of the 90 Day franchise on 90 Day Bares All, The Single Life and Love Games

photos
Which 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Are Still Together?

As for those who need a refresher on what the couples have been up to, check out our gallery below!

Season six premieres Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with special Pillow Talk episodes airing at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.

TLC
Elizabeth & Andrei

Three years into married life, Elizabeth, Andrei and their daughter Eleanor continue to move forward as a family. Much to Elizabeth's relief, Andrei is finally ready to give up being a stay-at-home dad and start working. But to get started, Andrei will need help from Elizabeth's father Chuck and Elizabeth's siblings have strong opinions about him getting into business with their dad, in any capacity. Later on, the whole family travels to Maryland for a family reunion and Chuck hopes it will bring everyone together, but the drama ensues.

TLC
Asuelu & Kalani

Married life has had its fair share of rough patches for Kalani and Asuelu. With Kalani's feelings of doubt caused by a long history of family conflict, the couple is working through some tough challenges. They are hoping for a fresh start and begin looking for a house. Asuelu thinks that living on their own, away from Kalani's family, will help their relationship, and Kalani is willing to give it one last try. Meanwhile, Kalani's sister Kolini comes to stay with them for a few weeks and questions their decision to buy a house, knowing how rocky their marriage has been over the years. Kalani opens up to Kolini about her and Asuelu's intimacy issues and that she feels that they are more like roommates than husband and wife.

TLC
Ronald & Tiffany

The last few months have taken a toll on single mom Tiffany, and she feels like her husband Ronald, who is still living in South Africa, hasn't stepped up enough emotionally or financially. Tiffany stresses to Ronald that she is tired of carrying the financial burden in their relationship and that if Ronald wants to see his family he needs to start contributing. Ronald is furious that Tiffany would behave this way and thinks that she is spending money on herself instead of for their relationship. Adding to those challenges, Ronald worries that his Visa will be denied, in which case he would want the family to move to South Africa. Tiffany is not on board with this plan and does not know what will happen if his visa is not approved.

TLC
Michael & Angela

Angela and Michael were eager to continue their life together after they finally tied the knot in Nigeria. Unfortunately, their wedding bliss was followed by sad news concerning Angela's mother's health.  Angela quickly rushed back home and shortly after her mother passed, Angela found herself alone to deal with the grief and stress of the pandemic without Michael. Driven to live a healthier life for her grandchildren and husband, Angela decides to undergo weight loss surgery despite Michael's strong disapproval. Although Angela's health is her priority, Michael's desire to have children is at the forefront of his mind.

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle’s Alleged Email About Kate Middleton Claims Revealed

2

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Update on Husband and Nephew

3

The Talk's Meghan Markle Debate Leaves Sharon Osbourne in Tears

4

Ree Drummond’s Nephew Critically Injured in Accident on Family Ranch

5

Mike Fisher Shows Off His Priceless Birthday Gift for Carrie Underwood

Latest News

HBO Max Is Working on a Comedy Based on the Bon Appetit Controversy

Eve Hewson "Stole" Dad Bono's Address Book to Prank Justin Timberlake

20 Teachers Who Went Above and Beyond for Students During COVID-19

Wyatt Russell and Search Party's Meredith Hagner Welcome Baby

Meet the Couples From 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Barbie's Ken Shares His Spring Style Must-Haves

Meghan Markle’s Alleged Email About Kate Middleton Claims Revealed