Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Update on Husband and Nephew After Crash

The Pioneer Woman blogger and Food Network star Ree Drummond thanked fans for their support following her husband and nephew's vehicle accident at her family ranch and offered an update on their health conditions.

On Wednesday, Ladd Drummond, 52, and Caleb Drummond, 21, were driving their own fire trucks to battle a brush fire on the couple's property, along with other firefighters, and crashed into each other, a Pawhuska Fire Department spokesperson told E! News. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, visibility was decreased due to high winds on the gravel road the Drummonds drove on, and they crashed head on. Both men were hospitalized and Caleb was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries, the police spokesperson said.

I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family," Ree, 52, wrote on Facebook on Thursday, March 11. "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay."