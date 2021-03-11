Vision Meets the Queen: Claire Foy and Paul Bettany to Star in A Very British Scandal

Fresh off the success of WandaVision, Vision's got himself a new gig.
Paul Bettany will be joined by The Crown alum Claire Foy in A Very British Scandal, Amazon Prime's upcoming follow-up to A Very English Scandal. Bettany will play the Duke of Argyll and Foy will play the Duchess of Argyll in a story about their 1963 divorce, described via press release as "one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century."
Duchess Margaret was a charismatic, beautiful and stylish woman whose divorce dominated newspapers with "accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit Polaroid picture" in the 1960s. Over three episodes, A Very British Scandal will "turn this scandal inside out" to explore post-war British attitudes towards women.
This sounds like good news for fans of Foy and complicated news for fans of Bettany, who appears to be playing a relatively unlikable husband. But at least this time, he'll likely get to use his real face.
The three-episode series is written by Sarah Phelps, who said in a statement that telling Margaret's story has been a passion project of her since 1993.
"I felt very strongly that she'd been punished for being a woman, for being visible, for refusing to back down, be a good girl and go quietly," Phelps said. "This drama is my tribute to her."
Foy shared that she's excited to "explore through this story how often shame, judgement and controversy surrounds a woman's sexuality." Bettany is "delighted" to work with Foy and "to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll."
The Duchess has a very fun Wikipedia page filled with salacious details about her many affairs and multiple marriages, and pretty much the only thing the Duke is known for is divorcing the Duchess.
A Very English Scandal, the predecessor to A Very British Scandal, starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and told the story of the Jeremy Thorpe sex scandal. It premiered on Amazon Prime in 2018.
A Very British Scandal will go into production later this year.