Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's New Normal Nearly a Month After Divorce

Time heals all wounds—including a public breakup.
Close to one month after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is adjusting to her new normal.
"Kim is doing much better now," a source close to the Kardashians exclusively told E! News. "She definitely went through it, all the emotions of splitting up with Kanye and there were definitely points before she filed where it got contentious. But most everything is hashed out by now and it shouldn't be too much longer of a process."
According to our source, Kim is "relieved" to be past the point of filing. Now, it's all about being the best parent to her four children including North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
"She's really strong and has been pushing through the best she can," a source revealed. "It's much better now."
As the KKW Beauty founder continues to spend time with her children—and enjoy a girls' night out with her gal pals—Kanye is keeping a lower profile. In fact, the Grammy winner is limiting communication with his ex, but still keeping in touch with his children.
"He changed his phone number," a source revealed. "Kim can't reach him directly. He will communicate with the kids through their team and coordinate sleepovers and such."
Through all the changes, those close to Kim and Kanye insist they are making sure their children are not affected by the divorce. And before the rumors start, a source made it clear Kim is not dating anyone now.
Instead, both parties are trying their best to co-parent as they move on and go their separate ways.
"Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives," a separate source close to the reality star previously shared with E! News. "For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."
The source added, "Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants."