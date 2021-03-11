Matthew McConaughey May Be Stepping Away From Acting to Run for Political Office

One day soon, Matthew McConaughey may need your vote.
While many may know the actor for his roles in everything from Dallas Buyers Club and Magic Mike to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Sing, the 52-year-old Oscar winner may be stepping away from the big screen and jumping into the world of politics.
On a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston's The Balanced Voice podcast, Matthew revealed that he is thinking about running for governor of his home state of Texas.
"I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role? I do think I have some things to teach and share," he told host Rania Mankarious. "What is my role? What is my category in my next chapter of life that I am going into now?"
He added, "It's a true consideration." For the record, Texas Governor Greg Abbot is up for reelection in 2022.
Back in November, Matthew also got pop culture fans talking when he discussed the idea of getting into politics. While appearing on The Hugh Hewitt Show, the Greenlights author said he was unsure about what his future looked like.
"I don't know. I mean, that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," Matthew shared via CNN. "Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."
If it helps in his decision making, Matthew's latest confirmed project in Hollywood is a role in Sing 2. He will lend his voice to play Buster Moon in the animated sequel.
Outside of his career as a Hollywood actor, Matthew has been known to pay it forward with various philanthropic work.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Matthew and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey partnered with B Strong to deliver 80,000 masks to residents in Austin. The family also joined senior citizens in a round of virtual bingo.
The couple, who also work on their Just Keep Livin' Foundation, also recently shared a glimpse into their parenting style with three kids.
"Sometimes, loving your kids means giving them just what they want," Matthew explained to Town & Country. "Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No' takes a lot more energy. It's a lot easier to say ‘yes.'"