Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out About Ryan Murphy Again Amid Dispute Over Promise to Her Son

Naya Rivera's father is calling for Glee fans to leave Ryan Murphy alone after he accusing him of breaking a promise to the late star's son Josey Dorsey.

On Tuesday, March 9, the actress' dad, George Rivera, hinted on Twitter that Ryan did not follow through on a pledge to provide a college fund for the 5-year-old boy, who is being raised by Naya's ex, Ryan Dorsey. The Glee showrunner posted in response that he and the show's other co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan "have committed to create a college fund" for the boy "through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust" and "have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."

Following a request from George to "Get the glee tweeters on this !!!!" many fans have expressed messages of support for him and Josey and slammed the showrunner. They also got the hashtag #JusticeForTheRiveraFamily trending.

"Guys, we appreciate all the love for Naya, I feel your sincerity and devotion and I miss her everyday," Naya's father tweeted on Wednesday, March 10. "2 things, pls leave @MrRPMurphy alone about his actions or non actions.. that's for him to solve."