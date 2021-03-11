Here's the Gwyneth Paltrow Question That Stumped Jeopardy! Contestants

Watch : Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

Where is the respect for Holly Holliday?!?

Jeopardy! contestants were stumped on the Wednesday, March 10 episode of the game show over a question about Gwyneth Paltrow, and honestly? We're floored that not a single person in the trio of contestants was able to nail this answer.

Guest host Katie Couric, who is one of the people stepping in following longtime host Alex Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer last November, introduced the category of "I've Won an Oscar and an Emmy." She then asked which star won an Oscar for the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love and an Emmy for Glee. Unfortunately, it was crickets from the contestants—none of whom are Gleeks, apparently!—and none scored the $600 for the question.

Katie was particularly floored by the lack of answers, and offended for Gwyneth. "She's gonna be upset," Katie joked.

For the uninitiated, the Goop founder earned a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Viola de Lesseps—the fictional inspiration for the iconic character from Romeo & Juliet—in Shakespeare in Love. Her turn as Holly Holliday in Ryan Murphy's hit musical series Glee, for which she won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011, was just as inspiring.