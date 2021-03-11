Meghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here's the Gwyneth Paltrow Question That Stumped Jeopardy! Contestants

While competing on Jeopardy!, contestants were baffled by a question about Gwyneth Paltrow’s career. Scroll on to see the pop culture trivia.

Where is the respect for Holly Holliday?!? 

Jeopardy! contestants were stumped on the Wednesday, March 10 episode of the game show over a question about Gwyneth Paltrow, and honestly? We're floored that not a single person in the trio of contestants was able to nail this answer. 

Guest host Katie Couric, who is one of the people stepping in following longtime host Alex Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer last November, introduced the category of "I've Won an Oscar and an Emmy." She then asked which star won an Oscar for the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love and an Emmy for Glee. Unfortunately, it was crickets from the contestants—none of whom are Gleeks, apparently!—and none scored the $600 for the question.

Katie was particularly floored by the lack of answers, and offended for Gwyneth. "She's gonna be upset," Katie joked. 

For the uninitiated, the Goop founder earned a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Viola de Lesseps—the fictional inspiration for the iconic character from Romeo & Juliet—in Shakespeare in Love. Her turn as Holly Holliday in Ryan Murphy's hit musical series Glee, for which she won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011, was just as inspiring. 

On Glee, Gwyneth's Holly Holliday was a substitute capable of teaching the students of McKinley High everything from Spanish to sex education. She first appeared during season 2, where she churned out show-stopping performances of Cee Lo Green's "Forget You," Eddie Murphy's "Party All the Time," and a mash-up of Rihanna's "Umbrella" and "Singing in the Rain" from the 1952 movie musical of the same name. She later returned for an arc in season 5.

These days, Gwyneth doesn't do quite as much acting, having told Harper's Bazaar last year that she has no interest in starring in another movie ever again. However, she did re-team with Glee's Ryan, as well as her own TV writer and producer husband Brad Falchuk, for two seasons of Netflix's The Politician, which premiered in 2019 on the streaming service. 

In fact, she joked that working with her husband, who also co-created Glee, is pretty much the only way she'll get back to acting

"I would have to be f--king a writer," the Iron Man alum shared with Naomi Campbell on the YouTube series No Filter with Naomi. "But that's sort of it. If my husband writes something and wants me to do it, I'll do it. But right now—I can never say never."

And if a Glee reboot ever comes knocking? Well, let's just hope that Holly Holliday gets to step it up from a recurring substitute this time around. 

