You Need to Hear Shay Mitchell's Entirely Refreshing Take on Pregnancy and Parenting

Watch : Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant! All You Need to Know About Her BF

No need for her to (pretty little) lie about it: Shay Mitchell simply didn't love being pregnant.

Some moms spend three trimesters marveling at their body's ability to create life, happily indulging cravings and accepting compliments about their pregnancy glow. The actress, however, was "Not a fan," as she told E! News in a recent interview.

There's a reason her six-part Almost Ready YouTube series showcased a few of her lower moments beyond missing her favorite Slurpee-and-Hennessy cocktail and worrying about just how painful labor would be. "Because for me it was extremely difficult," she admitted of carrying her now 17-month-old daughter Atlas. "Something is taking over your body. Your hormones are going up and down, you're upset I can't fit into a pair of jeans. But that's not the only reason. I was out of breath. I was tired. That's not something I was used to. So mentally it took a toll on me."