Kris Jenner Breaks Down Over the Hardest Part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

Watch : Kris Jenner Leans on Her Friends as "KUWTK" Ends

Kris Jenner is not OK.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is having an emotional breakdown in this exclusive sneak peek at season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it's all because the iconic E! series will soon come to an end.

While opening up to BFFs Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick in Palm Springs, Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble informs the ladies that his "queen" has "really been down" about her show ending.

"Just 'cause it's hard, it's hard to think about the end," Kris cries while wiping away tears.

When Faye asks why the family is stopping production after 14 years, Kyle reminds her it's "very complicated with so many people."

Kris shares, "It is complicated and there's all these different personalities and people and kids ad grandkids and everybody and thinking, 'What's the right thing for everybody? And when's the right moment?' It's been incredibly challenging and incredibly hard."