Kris Jenner Breaks Down Over the Hardest Part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

Kris Jenner is not OK.
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is having an emotional breakdown in this exclusive sneak peek at season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it's all because the iconic E! series will soon come to an end.
While opening up to BFFs Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick in Palm Springs, Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble informs the ladies that his "queen" has "really been down" about her show ending.
"Just 'cause it's hard, it's hard to think about the end," Kris cries while wiping away tears.
When Faye asks why the family is stopping production after 14 years, Kyle reminds her it's "very complicated with so many people."
Kris shares, "It is complicated and there's all these different personalities and people and kids ad grandkids and everybody and thinking, 'What's the right thing for everybody? And when's the right moment?' It's been incredibly challenging and incredibly hard."
Speaking of the KUWTK crew members around her, she continues, "And everybody in this room is my family. These are my family. And they are day one, season one. Every single thing we've ever done we've done together, whether it's a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce. Everything has been so public. It's part of our life. Like, this is our life."
"Telling the crew was the hardest thing I've ever done in my whole life," Kris adds. "We love each other so much...You don't appreciate what's right in front of you all the time and I appreciate you guys just for the record."
"We love you," the crew says back.
"It's about everybody deciding at the same time that maybe this is the moment where take a minute and stop Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kris concludes. "But it's been the most amazing chapter of my life."
See Kris' emotional realization in the clip above before next week's season 20 premiere.
