Taylor Swift Just Revealed a Major Detail About Her 2021 Grammys Performance

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

Taylor Swift just dropped a major hint about her 2021 Grammy Awards performance.

During a March 11 appearance with CBS News, the "cardigan" singer shared who will be joining her on stage this coming Sunday, March 14.

"One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that's not highly confidential," she teased, "is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff."

As Swifties may recall, the duo worked with Taylor on folklore and evermore. "Which is really exciting," she shared. "This has been adventure that the three of us has been going on since the beginning of quarantine and lockdown."

Fans on social media are rightfully excited about the announcement. Tweeted one user, "SEND MEDICAL ASSISTANCE??" Another wrote, "HOLD AAAAWWWWN!!! THE HOLY TRINITY IS PERFORMING AT GRAMMYSSSSSSS AAAAAHHH."

Taylor is only one of the megastars hitting the Grammy stage. The star-studded lineup of performances includes, Harry Styles, Cardi B, BTS, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch.