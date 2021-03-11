Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Posts First Footage of Newborn Daughter Sterling

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are finally ready to share their first footage of daughter Sterling, and it appears the little one is getting an early head start on a possible path toward athletic success.

Brittany shared video to Instagram on Wednesday, March 10 that spliced together moments of herself working out throughout the pregnancy, even up to the day before her labor was induced.

At the end of the footage, Brittany can be seen cradling the infant while continuing to do the same exercises that she had during pregnancy. Sterling's face is not visible in the video.

"The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life [pleading-face emoji]," the 25-year-old proud mom wrote. "Baby girl, we love you! [hearts emoji] #sterlingskye."

Patrick's younger brother Jackson was clearly a fan of the video, as he commented, "Omg love!!!!!"

Brittany slowly appears to be getting more comfortable with sharing images of the little one. After posting an image of Sterling's hand to announce her arrival on Feb. 20, the fitness influencer warned fans it might be a while until they get to see more.