How to Watch the 2021 Oscars Nominations Livestream

It's finally Oscars season! After a delay from February to April, the 2021 Academy Awards are rapidly approaching.

E! News has all the deets on how to stay up-to-date on Hollywood's biggest night, so you can see if your favorite films of the year will take home any statues.

First things first: The Academy announced that it will reveal the highly-anticipated nominees next week. Will there be nods for Aaron Sorkin, Carey Mulligan, Spike Lee, Viola Davis and more A-list contenders at the 93rd annual show?

Keep reading to see how you can watch it all go down.

When are the 2021 Oscar nominations announced and where can you watch?

Set those alarm clocks for 5:19 a.m. PDT on Monday, March 15. That's when the unveiling will take place, and you can watch the global livestream on Oscar.com and on the Academy's social media sites, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.