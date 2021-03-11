Demi Lovato Says Her Failed Engagement to Max Ehrich Offered a "Huge Sign" About Her Sexuality

Watch : Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes & Heart Attack After Overdose

Demi Lovato continues growing from her life experiences to learn what truly makes her happy.

The 28-year-old star is featured on the May cover of Glamour, and she explained in the interview released online Thursday, March 11 that her short-lived engagement to Max Ehrich helped her understand how she identifies. The couple started dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that July, but by September, it had been called off.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she shared. "This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

Demi, who previously had an on-again, off-again romance with Wilmer Valderrama, went on to explain that she is giving herself time before she publicly adds more labels to further define herself.

"I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am," she said. "I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do."