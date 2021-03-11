That Might Have Been The Masked Singer's Wildest Unmasking Yet

Watch : Kermit the Frog & Miss Piggy Are No Longer Dating

What the actual F, The Masked Singer?

We've spent a lot of time over the past few years feeling simply befuddled by Fox's least sensical and most unexplainable reality show, but this one takes the cake. Tonight, Kermit the Frog was unmasked as one of the masked singers, and we're just sort of at a loss for words. He was the Snail, in case it matters. And he is a puppet.

How? Why? Does this open up the possibility that more singers could be fictional characters, or is Kermit not considered a fictional character? Was Kermit ever actually in that Snail costume while performing or was it just Kermit's...hand friend?

Listen, we love Kermit the Frog—who doesn't?—but we can't decide if this is a sign of desperation on part of The Masked Singer or a next-level moment of creative genius. Nobody was ever gonna guess Kermit the Frog. Jenny McCarthy guessed Ted Cruz! But the reason nobody was ever going to guess Kermit the Frog was because it's absolutely nuts to think of Kermit the Frog being on The Masked Singer.