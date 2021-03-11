The Talk's Debate Over Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan Leaves Sharon Osbourne in Tears

Watch : Meghan Markle Files Complaint to ITV After Piers Morgan Comments

Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood may be on a show called The Talk, but after today's episode, it seems like it should be called The Debate.

On Wednesday, March 10, the normally friendly co-hosts engaged in a heated conversation about Sharon's decision to support Piers Morgan after the British personality said he doesn't "believe" Meghan Markle was ever suicidal while working for the British royal family.

Sheryl questioned, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree."

In response, Sharon explained that she's not trying to "slide out of" trouble, but genuinely doesn't understand his remarks to be racist. According to Sharon, she doesn't find it fair that just because of her friendship with Piers, she too can be accused of racism.

"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" she fired back. "What does it gotta do with me?"