Is Drew Barrymore Swearing Off Acting Forever? Here's Her Answer

Drew Barrymore is getting candid about the future of her Hollywood career.
The award-winning actress, who comes from a family of legendary actors, is no stranger to the spotlight. After all, she made her feature film debut at the age of five in the 1980 movie, Altered States. Since then, the 46-year-old actress has become a star in her own right.
And while Drew has continued to stay booked and busy—she was in the 2020 comedy The Stand In—she told Andy Cohen she's thought about closing this chapter in her life.
When asked if she wants to make more movies on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, she put things simply.
"If I'm being honest, the answer is no," she shared. "I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older. I stopped doing these when my kids were born because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old is when I started."
The Charlie's Angels star continued, "And it was a no-brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself. I didn't want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were."
"I was like, that is not my journey," she explained, "So when you step away from it, it's a lot less scary."
Drew has two daughters, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, who she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.
The mom of two noted that while she's hit the brakes on making movies, she's been busy with other projects, saying, "I've started brands. I was able to write a book."
The Never Been Kissed actress also explained why she signed onto Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet series, which ended its third and final season back in 2019.
"I got to do it at the perfect time," she shared. "I have to say, I was so knee-deep into mothering my kids. I was like, I don't know who I am anymore..and if I can't remember that I'm an individual with a skill set, I might die.
She continued, "So, then I got to play this woman who gets to eat people and it was exactly how I felt. And it was just perfect. It was comedy and it was delicious and it was fun and it was irreverent and I couldn't have loved it more."
Drew said the show "saved" her during a time when she felt she "lost my way."
"I was going through a really difficult divorce," she said, "it just was the worst thing and everything I didn't want to happen...And I just got to remember, like, 'You are a person with a history. You're not just a lost mother. You are, you know, a human individual, and you can go and get lost in something and find yourself again.'"
As she put it, "That show was the greatest thing that could have ever happened to me."
Drew shared the biggest takeaway from that experience, saying, "It reminded me to not lose the baby with the bathwater in that I don't want to be filming all the time because I want to raise my kids. It's like, you are this person. Don't ditch who you are for your kids. I think that's a recipe for disaster and parenting."
These days, Drew is hosting her own daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as building a beauty empire.