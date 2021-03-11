Why Designers and Homebodies Alike Love Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is there anything Kelly Clarkson can't do? She sings, she writes, she hosts, and now she's decorating your house. Well, sort of. The multi-hyphenate star has her own home line at Wayfair, which includes furniture, accent pillows, lamps, bar carts, blankets, TV stands, and it's "All I Ever Wanted."

"Piece by Piece" it's an impressive collection that appeals to many design aesthetics. There's something for the glam girl, the rustic homeowner and everyone in between.

"I Dare You" to check out some of the standpoint items and add some to your cart before they're "Already Gone."