Why Designers and Homebodies Alike Love Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair Collab

Deck out your home with pieces curated by the singer.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 11, 2021 1:00 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is there anything Kelly Clarkson can't do? She sings, she writes, she hosts, and now she's decorating your house. Well, sort of. The multi-hyphenate star has her own home line at Wayfair, which includes furniture, accent pillows, lamps, bar carts, blankets, TV stands, and it's "All I Ever Wanted." 

"Piece by Piece" it's an impressive collection that appeals to many design aesthetics. There's something for the glam girl, the rustic homeowner and everyone in between.

"I Dare You" to check out some of the standpoint items and add some to your cart before they're "Already Gone." 

Kelly Clarkson Home Madison Double Knit Throw

"Some people wait a lifetime for a blanket like this" isn't actually a lyric from Kelly's song "A Moment Like This" but it could be. The Madison Double Knit Throw adds some chic comfort to any TV-watching session.

$93
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Rustic Full Length Mirror

Add some country glamour to your living space. This mirror used to be $825, but you can purchase it for $184.

$825
$184
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Extendable Dining Room Table

The extendable dining room table is a gamechanger. You can adjust the width from 66 inches to 84 inches to perfectly accommodate your dinner party head count.

$719
$660
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Button Pillow

Add a pop of color to your bed, couch, or chair with one of these adorable pillows. What are you waiting for? They're on sale for 70% off.

$103
$32
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Jackson TV Stand

This off-white TV stand fits televisions up to 70 inches wide and it has four concealed cabinets with adjustable shelves.

$965
$700
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Avah Bar & Counter Stool

You have a couple options with this one. There's a bar stool that's 24 inches high and a counter stool that's 30 inches. There are two colors to choose from: French beige and gray. 

$419
$158
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Calliope Swivel Barrel Chair

Swivel to the perfect angle in this accent chair. Its barrel back makes this a comfortable seat to watch TV, read a book, or just relax. The micro-suede chair is available in five different colors.

$455
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Beveled Accent Mirror

The Beveled Accent Mirror has 300 (and counting) five-star reviews. Oh, and it's on sale. This high-quality mirror will brighten up any room of your home.

$345
$200
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Velvet Tufted Storage Ottoman

Kick your feet up after a long day and rest them on this ottoman, which also doubles as a storage space for blankets, toys, or anything other belongings. The accent piece is available in navy, grey, teal, and pink.

$159
$132
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Table Lamp Set

You're not the only one who loves this two-piece table lamp set. It has over 400 5-star reviews. They're elegant, yet functional additions to any room.

$423
$240
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Folk Tray Bar Cart

You don't need an extra hand with this bar cart. Just wheel whatever you need from one room to the next. This cart can be used for booze, books, coffee, plants, or anything else you want to display.

 

$288
$235
Wayfair

Do you want more options? Check out Kelly's favorites from her Wayfair line.

