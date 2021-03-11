What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 13-14

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Phew, anyone else still trying to calm down after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sensational sit-down with Oprah Winfrey?

While we could gladly rewatch the couple drop bombshell after royal bombshell during the tell-all, there are a lot of other things to watch this weekend. And, considering we're losing an hour due to daylight saving time, there's no time to waste.

Set to hit streaming? Jennifer Garner's new movie is coming to Netflix and is perfect for a family movie night, HBO Max's latest Gen Z-centric series that will make you feel old and the explosive final installment of Allen v. Farrow.

Plus, Last Chance U is tackling a new sport, Marvel is taking fans inside the making of WandaVision's delightfully wacky world and Netflix's new reality series is putting couples to the ultimate test: Nuptials or new home?

Here's what to watch this weekend, March 13-14...