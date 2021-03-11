Lisa Vanderpump's Top Tips for Hosting a Fabulous Dinner Party

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump's Top Tips for a Fabulous Dinner Party

Does anyone throw a more fabulous bash than Lisa Vanderpump?!

The Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star is sharing her top tips for the perfect dinner party before her new E! series premieres next Thursday.

LVP shared in the exclusive video above, "Five tips to throw a great dinner party? No. 1 a very relaxed hostess, you've got to have fun with this! I think great lighting so everybody looks bloody fabulous. Unbelievable, sexy music so you can kind of feel the vibe."

Vanderpump added, "And of course food that is sensational but not too much pressure. And most of all, just the most fun people you know.

The restauranteur couldn't forget an important tip about topics of conversation: "Always avoid the subjects of other people's children, politics and religion. No go."

Vanderpump concluded with some light-hearted shade directed towards her former Bravo peers: "Oh, and one more tip: no Housewives."