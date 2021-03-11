Meghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump's Top Tips for Hosting a Fabulous Dinner Party

By Brett Malec Mar 11, 2021 1:00 PMTags
PREMIERES MAR. 18, 9e |6p PM
Does anyone throw a more fabulous bash than Lisa Vanderpump?!

The Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star is sharing her top tips for the perfect dinner party before her new E! series premieres next Thursday.

LVP shared in the exclusive video above, "Five tips to throw a great dinner party? No. 1 a very relaxed hostess, you've got to have fun with this! I think great lighting so everybody looks bloody fabulous. Unbelievable, sexy music so you can kind of feel the vibe."

Vanderpump added, "And of course food that is sensational but not too much pressure. And most of all, just the most fun people you know.

The restauranteur couldn't forget an important tip about topics of conversation: "Always avoid the subjects of other people's children, politics and religion. No go."

Vanderpump concluded with some light-hearted shade directed towards her former Bravo peers: "Oh, and one more tip: no Housewives."

Lisa Vanderpump's Famous Friends & Fans

Check out Lisa's tips above!

Don't miss LVP wining and dining celebrity guests like Mario LopezLance BassLala KentJeannie Mai, drag superstar Trixie MattelHeather and Terry DubrowJoel McHaleTori Spelling and more when Overserved premieres next Thursday on E!.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 9e| 6p p.m., only on E!

