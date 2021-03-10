Ingrid Andress Reveals the Powerful Symbol of Sharing Her Grammy Nomination With Megan Thee Stallion

Watch : Ingrid Andress Blown Away by 3 Grammy Noms: Nominee Spotlight

The 2021 Grammy Awards are only a few days away, and pop culture fans can expect to be wowed.

From an incredible lineup of performers to a range of potential history-making moments, this year's ceremony is slated to hit all the right notes. But before the annual event kicks off on Sunday, March 14, E! News is spotlighting music's biggest and brightest stars.

Case in point? Ingrid Andress shared her excitement ahead of the award show and what it's been like to earn several Grammy nominations.

"I was by myself, watering my plants," she tells E! News about the morning of the nominations. "When I heard my name, I literally fell out of my chair. I was like, 'There's no way they just said my name.' So the fact that I'm even considered for three is pretty mind-blowing to me."

"I'm honored to be part of this whole thing in general," the 29-year-old star adds. "I've always viewed the Grammys as something I've always wanted to be a part of, but I didn't think it would happen for a long time."