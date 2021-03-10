Khloe Kardashian's Photos of True Thompson's Princess Gowns Are Royally Adorable

Watch : Khloe & Tristan Discuss Surrogacy in "KUWTK" Final Season Trailer

Presenting Princess True Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 9 to share some footage of her daughter dressed up in some royally adorable costumes.

For her first look, True wore a sweet blue ballgown. The 2-year-old toddler topped off her outfit with a sparkly tiara and accessorized with matching jewels. She also ruled her kingdom with a heart-shaped scepter.

But then it was time for an outfit change, and True switched into a pink and purple dress, which she paired with a fluffy jacket. She appeared to have a ball as she twirled in the yard with one of her dolls in hand.

"Wow!" Khloe said. "You look so beautiful!"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has expressed her desire for her firstborn to have a sibling one day and shared her journey during an episode of Ellen Digital's "Lady Parts" series. Khloe said she's "done IVF about three different times" and that she once froze her eggs.