Khloe Kardashian's Photos of True Thompson's Princess Gowns Are Royally Adorable

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share some sweet footage of her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson dressed in her princess attire.

Presenting Princess True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 9 to share some footage of her daughter dressed up in some royally adorable costumes.

For her first look, True wore a sweet blue ballgown. The 2-year-old toddler topped off her outfit with a sparkly tiara and accessorized with matching jewels. She also ruled her kingdom with a heart-shaped scepter. 

But then it was time for an outfit change, and True switched into a pink and purple dress, which she paired with a fluffy jacket. She appeared to have a ball as she twirled in the yard with one of her dolls in hand.

"Wow!" Khloe said. "You look so beautiful!"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has expressed her desire for her firstborn to have a sibling one day and shared her journey during an episode of Ellen Digital's "Lady Parts" series. Khloe said she's "done IVF about three different times" and that she once froze her eggs.

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

"We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen," she said. "They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos."

Instagram

However, she said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic set back her plans. "My plan was to have kids closer in age," she added. "But now with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."

To see more adorable photos of True, scroll on.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cuteness Overload

Khloe wrote alongside this sweet image of daughter True, "Cuteness Overload."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posing Pro

True was a total pro in front of mom Khloe's camera.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cool Shades

True enjoyed the sunshine thanks to her cool sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ice Cream Queen

Khloe's daughter beamed bright while holding a sweet treat.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy As Can Be

True looked so happy as she enjoyed some ice cream in this March 2021 snap.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
We All Scream For Ice Cream

True gave mom Khloe a huge smile while holding tightly onto her ice cream.

Instagram
Flair for Fashion

Khloe posted this photo of her "little fashionista" in February 2021. It's clear the stylish kiddo knows her way around a Nordstrom!

Instagram
Happy New Year!

True and her mom enjoy a low-key New Year's Eve by lounging in bed in matching glittery outfits.

Instagram
Christmas 2020

Khloe and True decorate Christmas cookies.

Instagram
Gingerbread Pals

True gets into the Christmas spirit by greeting some life-size inflatable gingerbread friends.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fire Truck Fire

Khloe and True visit their local fire station in October 2020.

Instagram
Paint Party

True has a messy good time painting pumpkins for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Gorgeous Galdiators

Khloe, Tristan and True glitter in gold while showing off their themed family costumes.

Instagram
Tribe Love

"Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!" Khloe posted with a pic of True and Stormi jet-setting.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Snack Time

"I am so obsessed with this angel!!!" Khloe wrote. "My baby bunny"

Instagram
A Dip in the Pool

True cooling down as summer 2020 approaches!

Instagram
True Turns 2!

"Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future," Khloe wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl."

Instagram
Daddy & Me

True and dad Tristan are all smiles during their father-daughter photoshoot. 

Instagram
2020 Mood

"How I feel about 2020," Khloe posted on Instagram amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Khloe Instagram
Mini Minnie

True gets her face painted at Chicago West's 2nd birthday party. "My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me," Khloe wrote. "She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed I was melting lol."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Golden Girls

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter appear at the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like...

Instagram
Girl Talk

"I can't wait until we can have conversations," Khloe wrote. "My best friend!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Model Behavior

A casual winter weekday with True!

Instagram
Pre-Xmas Present

"Merry Christmas everyone!! We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It's safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!"

Instagram
Thanksgiving 2019

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe captioned this precious photo of herself and True. "I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!"

Instagram
"Besties"

Khloe shared this priceless pic of True and Chicago West hugging it out in front of a picturesque sunset.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Tasty Tradition

"♡ My baby bread baker!!! We bake bread together a few times a week ♡ I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever ♡"

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos
