Choni Reunion on the Way? Riverdale's Vixens Are Having a Dance-Off

Watch : "Riverdale" Sneak Peek: Cheryl vs. Toni Dance-Off

We're either one step closer to a Choni reunion or one step further away.

After a brief break, Riverdale is back tonight and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) has emerged from her mansion to try and take back the Vixens, but one person stands in her way: Toni (Vanessa Morgan), her ex-girlfriend.

Of course, Toni wants Cheryl back out in the world and away from her paints and her easel, so in a new clip exclusive to E! News, the Riverdale High guidance counselor seems to be taunting her ex back to her rightful place as HBIC.

"The Vixens are mine now, hun," she says. "I restarted them. I'm financing them, and we've been doing all the work. So what are you gonna do about that?"

Cheryl answers that question by challenging the very pregnant Toni to a dance-off, which Toni cannot accept because, again, she is very pregnant.

In her stead, one of the Vixens steps up and says she'll dance for her.