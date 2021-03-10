Choni Reunion on the Way? Riverdale's Vixens Are Having a Dance-Off

We're either one step closer to a Choni reunion or one step further away.
After a brief break, Riverdale is back tonight and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) has emerged from her mansion to try and take back the Vixens, but one person stands in her way: Toni (Vanessa Morgan), her ex-girlfriend.
Of course, Toni wants Cheryl back out in the world and away from her paints and her easel, so in a new clip exclusive to E! News, the Riverdale High guidance counselor seems to be taunting her ex back to her rightful place as HBIC.
"The Vixens are mine now, hun," she says. "I restarted them. I'm financing them, and we've been doing all the work. So what are you gonna do about that?"
Cheryl answers that question by challenging the very pregnant Toni to a dance-off, which Toni cannot accept because, again, she is very pregnant.
In her stead, one of the Vixens steps up and says she'll dance for her.
Of course, the clip ends before the dance-off begins, but there's just a few hours to wait before we get to see how this plays out.
The episode synopsis teases that Toni's attempts to lure Cheryl back into the land of the living "leads to more tension between the two," but hopefully this formerly happy couple can find a way back to each other sooner rather than later.
Elsewhere in the town formerly known as Riverdale (demotion courtesy of Hiram Lodge), Archie (KJ Apa) is in search of new recruits for the volunteer fire department while Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin's (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support local businesses, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) bonds with Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) over an old Riverdale mystery.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.