Nanny Faye's Latest Money-Making Scheme May Be "Genius" on Chrisley Knows Best

Watch : Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Message From Late Brother

Dame Faye? Has a nice ring to it.

In this exclusive clip from tonight, March 11's all-new Chrisley Knows Best, Nanny Faye cooks up her latest money-making scheme, an estate sale. Of course, grandson Chase Chrisley and his friend Elliott are there to assist Nanny's latest attempt to make a buck.

"Chase, don't break that now," Nanny Faye notes as they sort through her belongings. "I'm gonna have to put about $25 on that."

Todd Chrisley's son responds while holding up a ceramic dachshund, "This?"

In reality, Nanny Faye intends to sell the bright orange item for $75. Still, Chase is in disbelief that his grandmother has decided to sell her stuff.

He adds, "When did you start listening to daddy about getting rid of all of your s--t?"

Per Faye, she realized she could make some money after attending an estate sale. "When we went to that estate sale and we seen how much money they make off of that stuff," she explains. "So, we're gonna do one of our own."