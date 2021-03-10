Kerry Washington Is Taking a Break From Social Media, But She’s Still Celebrating “Saint Olivia Pope Day”

Watch : Why Kerry Washington Enjoys Playing High-Stakes Characters

Kerry Washington is saying goodbye to social media for a little while, but she's going out with a bang.

Always the considerate queen, Kerry knew we'd miss her takes on every upcoming holiday and event this month, so she gave us her reactions in advance!

March Madness? Check. National Popcorn Lover's Day? Check. St. Patrick's Day? Check.

She even sent premature birthday messages to fellow icons Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey and Eva Longoria. Clearly, Kerry is a planner.

On Wednesday, March 10, she explained she's taking a social media hiatus, writing on Twitter, "I love you guys. But it's time for me to take a little break from the socials. I know there's gonna be a lot of special moments unfolding in the next few weeks so I put together a video of all the moments that we would have shared together this month." The 44-year-old mom of two added in the caption, "Miss you already."