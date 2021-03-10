14 Groovy Items to Help You Rock the Retro Fashion Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In the latest edition of quarantine fashion, the '70s are calling! Maybe it's being stuck inside or the cold weather, but we're currently obsessing over the retro fashion trend that's taking over runways and our Instagram feeds. Think of summer days during the '60s and '70s in Laurel Canyon. And now that it's almost time to ditch our winter coats, we're on a mission to add orange-tinted sunglasses, white go-go booties and groovy prints to our wardrobe.
Whether you're looking for your next favorite pair of flare jeans, crocheted knits, platform shoes or eyeliner to master your cat eye, we've got you covered.
See below for our complete retro fashion style guide.
Irreplaceable Flare Jeans
Available in three different washes, these chic flare jeans feature a high-rise silhouette and raw bottom hem.
House of Sunny Island Peggy Cardi Top
The sweater that is taking over our Instagram feed! We are obsessed with this fur-trimmed v-neck cardigan and its beautiful green hue.
Vanlinker Rectangle Retro Vintage 90s Sunglasses
Tinted shades are all the rage right now, and they don't have to break the bank. This fashionable pair is just $12!
Stitch The Moon Shorts
Get your hot shorts ready for summer! This crocheted short includes a vintage-inspired pattern with a scalloped hem. Perfect for beach days ahead!
Heelin' Good Faux Leather Ankle Boots
These boots were made for walking (and making a fashion statement)! Constructed with a white faux leather and block heel design, these boots will instantly up your Instagram game.
Hosbjerg Vilma Liquid Pants
To say we are obsessed with these pants would be an understatement. With a high-waisted and flare leg design, you need to splurge on these pants for spring and summer.
Retro Floral Socks
Allow these sheer socks to peek through your booties, loafers or sneakers. Plus, the design is so fun!
Black V-Neck Knitted Side Split Vest
Sweater vests are no longer reserved for the holiday season. Whether you pair it with a long sleeve tee underneath or wear it alone, this vest will help you achieve cool girl status!
Nicole Miller Universal Love Crew Neck Sweater
This darling sweater features peace sign, star and cloud motifs, so you'll look cozy and feel extra groovy! Pair it with a chic skirt or denim for a fun everyday look.
Golden Yellow Plisse Plunge Strappy Jumpsuit
"Alexa, play 'Night Fever' by the Bee Gees." This jumpsuit is a great way to rock the retro fashion trend. Plus, you can dress it up or down during the spring and summer.
Smak Parlour Navy Blue Retro Flowers Roper Caftan
This darling frock is the perfect statement piece for spring. And you don't have to add much to the outfit because it's so cute on its own.
Wake Up and Go Bundle
Master your cat eye and achieve a sultry look with Eyeko's best-selling Eye Do Eyeliner and Lash Alert Mascara. We love their mascara because it's infused with caffeine and a double dose of fibres to lift lashes.
Zoe Platform
Introducing your new warm weather shoe! This 70s-inspired platform will look great with flare jeans or a fun summer frock.
Diana Frock Mini Dress - Yin Yang Thistl
We love this peace sign baby doll dress! And it would look so cute with these white booties.